Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.83

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.83 and traded as high as $63.13. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $62.99, with a volume of 63,527 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $9,415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

