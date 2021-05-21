Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EHI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.