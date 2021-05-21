Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

