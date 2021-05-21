Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of WTE opened at C$18.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.83. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$13.12 and a one year high of C$21.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.77 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.