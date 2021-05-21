WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Phillip Wale Purchases 29,295 Shares

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale acquired 29,295 shares of WH Ireland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £16,991.10 ($22,198.98).
WH Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.42. WH Ireland Group plc has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of £35.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.71.
WH Ireland Group Company Profile
