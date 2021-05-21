Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.10.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. Analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0151 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

