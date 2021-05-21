Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $761,739.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Whiteheart has a market cap of $9.01 million and $761,739.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $1,013.23 or 0.02765231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00394167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00205565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.27 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

