WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

