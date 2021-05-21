Wincanton (LON:WIN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 451.73 ($5.90), with a volume of 342079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Wincanton from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £559.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 426.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.50.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

