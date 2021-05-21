Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.50 Per Share

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 447 ($5.84) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £556.71 million and a PE ratio of 18.63. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIN shares. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Wincanton from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

