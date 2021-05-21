Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $412.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.50 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $425.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,322. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

