Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRWSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MRWSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.
MRWSY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
