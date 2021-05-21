Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRWSY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRWSY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.