WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce sales of $230.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.60 million. WNS posted sales of $201.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $976.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in WNS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WNS by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in WNS by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 143,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

