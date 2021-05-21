WSP Global (WSPOF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WSP Global (OTCMKTS: WSPOF):

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$138.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $122.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.74. 3,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $115.97.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

