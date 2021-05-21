Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 173,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $774.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 288,022 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

