Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$58 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 454,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.