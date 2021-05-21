Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.78.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $693,740 in the last three months.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

