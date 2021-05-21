YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. YETI has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $172,793.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,895,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock worth $8,153,178. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.