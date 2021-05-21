Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

