Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.94.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after buying an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.71. 2,121,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,272. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

