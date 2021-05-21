Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.67

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.57, with a volume of 43933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Get Yum China alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Yum China by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.