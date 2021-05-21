YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Capitalization Tops $677,974.27

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $677,974.27 and $139,577.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00393367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00201732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.53 or 0.00881759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 522,470 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

