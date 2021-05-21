Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

