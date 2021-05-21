Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.30. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.72. 42,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.56. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

