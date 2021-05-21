Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $506.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $517.70 million and the lowest is $499.03 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $467.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

NYSE APO opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 186,363 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $9,547,376.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,160,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,338,158 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 64,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

