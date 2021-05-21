Zacks: Analysts Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.88. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

