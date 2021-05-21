Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 154,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.