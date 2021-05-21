Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.47. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. 33,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

