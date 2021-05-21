Zacks: Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

TECK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 7,120,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. Teck Resources has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $26.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.