Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.60 million to $165.50 million. Trupanion posted sales of $117.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $680.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,147. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,715. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,960.26 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

