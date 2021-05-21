Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

ARVN stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,014 over the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after purchasing an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

