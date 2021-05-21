Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CANG shares. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

CANG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 446,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $825.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.