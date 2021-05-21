Zacks: Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.02.

Shares of LX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 593,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.