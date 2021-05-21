Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 173,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,173,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 3,240.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 494,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

