Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $81,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,137.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

NYSE VCRA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 300,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.