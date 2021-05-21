Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Sell

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $10,322,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

