Zacks Investment Research Lowers InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) to Sell

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

