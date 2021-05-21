Zacks Investment Research Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated an underperform rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.32.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.66 million, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.