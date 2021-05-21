Zacks Investment Research Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCM. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

RCM stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.70, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

