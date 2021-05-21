ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 6660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $23,682,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

