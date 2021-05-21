ZKSwap (ZKS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64.33 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. ZKSwap has a market cap of $178.86 million and approximately $64.33 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00061754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00355670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00198705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00845765 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

