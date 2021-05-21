Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 6,000 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,474. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

