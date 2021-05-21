Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PING. Stephens started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of PING opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.