Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $4,573,216. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

