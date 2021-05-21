Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 912 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

