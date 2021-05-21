Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZURVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

