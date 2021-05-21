ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $358.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

