ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,441 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.59% of GrafTech International worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,949,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,388,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAF. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EAF opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

