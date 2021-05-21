ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $63.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

