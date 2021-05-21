ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day moving average of $160.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

